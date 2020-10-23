Posted: Oct 23, 2020 9:01 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 9:01 AM

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said voters in Washington County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the November 3, General Election and the Regular Municipal Election for the City of Bartlesville for Ward 2 and Ward 3, should apply now.

Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27th, House urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early. Absentee ballot applications forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S. Johnstone Ave., Room 101. An online version of the form can be filled out and submitted electronically at: elections.ok.gov. A print form can also be downloaded at that address.

"At least two mail transactions must be made,” House said. “The County Election Board must mail the ballots to the voter and the voter must return the voted ballots by mail.”

As an alternative to voting by mail absentee, voters can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office on Thursday, October 29th, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or Friday, October 30th, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or Saturday, October 31st, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A two-member, bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty each day to assist in-person absentee voters.

For more information on voting absentee, contact the election board at 918.337.2850.