Posted: Oct 21, 2020 2:34 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2020 2:34 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville resident who was previously convicted on murder charges was in court in Washington County on Wednesday facing a felony count of child abuse. The district attorney said that Jonathan Garrison has been previously convicted of murder in Kansas and served 13 years in jail.

According to an affidavit, the child’s mother noticed bruising on the victim’s backside while giving him a bath. The five-year-old child claimed that Garrison spanked him with a belt. The defendant said he did this to discipline the child for not wanting to do schoolwork. Garrison said he thought the belt would hurt less than his hand.

Bond was set at $100,000 due to Garrison’s criminal history. A request for a bond reduction was denied by district judge Linda Thomas.