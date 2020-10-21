Posted: Oct 21, 2020 10:40 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2020 10:40 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,307 new COVID-19 cases statewide in in Wednesday’s situation update. 19 new deaths are being reported in the state including four in Tulsa County for the second consecutive day. 870 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 136 active cases, an increase of five since Tuesday. Osage County is listing 135 active cases for the second consecutive day. Nowata County is listing 56 active cases, a decrease of five active cases.

MORE INFO HERE.