Garrett Giles / Tom Davis

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 24th as the Oldies 'N Goodies Car Club is hosting a Red, White & Blue Benefit Chip Cruise.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said proceeds from the event will go towards the WCSO's annual Thanksgiving and Christmas programs. He said the funds will go towards food baskets and Christmas gifts for families in need this holiday season.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheriff Owen said the Sheriff's Reserve Fund is lower than usual because they missed out on a big fundraising breakfast with the Masonic Fraternity in Bartlesville. However, the Masons did make a $1600 donation.

Having come up a few thousand dollars short, Sheriff Owen said they're trying to make up for some lost time and funding.

Registration for the Red, White & Blue Benefit Poker Chip Cruise will be held between 8:00 and 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24th at the Eastland Shopping Center in Bartlesville. It's $20 per card and $15 per additional card. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded at 11:30 a.m. Pop, chips, and cookies will also be on hand with 100-percent of the proceeds going to the annual giving programs.

Any street legal vehicle can enter the cruise. Contact Ken Harris at 918.440.2677 for more details.