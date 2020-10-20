Posted: Oct 20, 2020 3:03 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 3:03 PM

Ty Loftis

When Kelly Bland was first hired on as the Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, she was told to model what the people of McCurtain County were doing to attract people to the area. This is land that covers Broken Bow, Beavers Ben and Hochatown. After meeting with the McCurtain County promotional team, it became clear to Bland that her team in Osage County had been doing a great job of that since she took over full time a little more than a year ago.

Bland says it is impressive Osage County is able to compete with the likes of McCurtain County because of the major budgetary discretion.

