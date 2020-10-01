Posted: Oct 20, 2020 6:30 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 6:30 AM

Staff Reports

ConocoPhillips and Concho Resources announced Monday they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine companies in an all-stock transaction, one that will make ConocoPhillips the largest independent oil and gas company.

The new ConocoPhillips will have a pro forma production of over 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBOED).