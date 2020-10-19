Posted: Oct 19, 2020 2:38 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2020 2:38 PM

Max Gross

Nowata Public Schools has provided an update on its schooling situation. NPS posted on Facebook that it will continue to keep students off campus as distance learning at the high school will continue. After examining the COVID-19 situation, the district will hold on to this plan through Wednesday, October 21.

High school students will return to in-person learning on Thursday, October 22 unless they have been specifically contacted with a different in-person return date. High school students will not be able to ride the bus Thursday, October 22.

Elementary and middle schools will return to in-person learning on Tuesday. Busses will run normally for elementary and middle school students.

The district has also postponed this Friday’s football game at Kansas High School to Monday, October 26.