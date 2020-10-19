Posted: Oct 19, 2020 1:09 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2020 2:14 PM

Garrett Giles

For the fifth year in a row, Tri County Tech has been named as a Great Place to Work US certified organization.

TCT has also been ranked 11th on the Fortune Best Small and Medium Workplaces 2020 list. Tri County Tech is one of two public education institutions in the nation to be awarded this prestigious recognition and the only in Oklahoma.

In a statement, Tri County Tech said:

"We are so grateful for each one of our Educators who help make this happen. Way to go, TCT!"

On behalf of FORTUNE, Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee trust in leadership, overall employee treatment, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies that best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Tri County Tech took the number 11 spot on the list with one hundred small workplaces recognized this year.

“It is an honor for FORTUNE to recognize Tri County Tech as one of the best educational institutions in the nation to work, and to be a professional educator training the next generation of America’s workforce,” said Superintendent and CEO Lindel Fields. “We set a goal in 2008 to rank as one of the top places to work in the United States by 2020, and this year marks our 4th year on the Small Workplaces list and 5th year on the Great Place to Work lists.”

Tri County Tech has intentionally created a great place to work culture - a culture that has enabled them to thrive during the pandemic crisis. “Our culture is reinforced in multiple ways starting at the top with our Superintendent/CEO, Lindel Fields,” said Chief Quality Officer Dr. Tammie Strobel. “From the beginning of the pandemic, he admitted that the situation was complicated and, although uncertainty reigned, he assured all educators that they could be certain their jobs were secure.”

Tri County Tech established work-from-home flexibility, a grocery purchasing program, free COVID testing, virtual school tutoring program for staff children, and on-campus safety protocols for students and the workforce. Bold actions like these paired with the already extensive benefits list such as a 6-week paid parental leave policy, free telemedicine, a $500 monthly stipend for health insurance, affordable on-campus childcare, and innovative bonus and pension options continue to make Tri County Tech a great place to work.

“When it comes to revenue growth and innovation, the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces continue to outperform their peers, making these companies more competitive and helping them secure their position in the marketplace,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “What these companies do differently than their peers is that they offer a great workplace for all employees, regardless of role or personal traits.”

Tri County Tech started the 2020-2021 school year with record enrollment in both high school and adult studies. They also launched a Skills to Rebuild Initiative, in partnership with the State of Oklahoma, to provide accelerated programs to train 375 individuals to immediately enter well-paying, high-demand jobs in the region, generating an annual payroll of $10 million in Oklahoma’s private sector.

In its fourth year of appearing on FORTUNE’s Best Small & Medium Workplaces, Tri County Tech has previously ranked 46th, 33rd, and 32nd on the list. The article can be viewed at fortune.com/best-small-workplaces.