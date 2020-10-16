Posted: Oct 16, 2020 9:40 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2020 9:41 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department announced on Friday morning that their flu shots are in stock.

According to the WCHD, almost everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every year. The WCHD said it is an effective way to prevent flu illness and another great tool for mitigating the impacts of COVID-19.

For more information and availability, contact your local health department. The Washington County Health Department can be reached at 918.335.3005.