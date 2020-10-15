Posted: Oct 15, 2020 9:01 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2020 9:06 PM

Garrett Giles / Tom Davis

The League of Women Voters of Bartlesville hosted their Bartlesville City Council Forum Thursday evening live from City Hall.

Moderated by League of Women Voters member Pat Netzer-Willard, the community got to see and hear from all four Bartlesville City Council candidates on KWONTV.com, 104.9 KRIG and the Bartlesville Radio Facebook page. Only a limited in-person audience was allowed due to COVID-19 and the need to protect public health.

Jason Herr and Paul Stuart from Ward 2, and Jim Curd and Erik Terwey from Ward 3, each shared their positions on a variety of questions ranging from jogs, infrastructure, proposed mask mandates and public-private partnerships.

Bartlesville LWV President Connie Lavoie said, “We continue to uphold our tradition of serving as a non-partisan source of information for voters. The League never supports a political party or individual candidate. Our focus is on helping citizens get ready to vote.”

WATCH THE FORUM HERE

A reminder that Bartlesville Radio will host the House District 11 Candidate Forum between Democrat Emilie Tindle and Republican Wendi Stearman on Tuesday, Oct. 27th.