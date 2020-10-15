Posted: Oct 15, 2020 9:17 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2020 10:10 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Caney has issued a water conservation advisory due to the lack of rain and low level water flow in the Caney River.

As of Wednesday, the Caney City Council is requesting that all utility customers implement conservation measures effective immediately. These measures include restricting outdoor watering for gardens, lawns, trees, shrubs, plants, playing fields, private swimming pools or other recreational areas. In addition, the City of Caney asks its citizens to restrict the washing of vehicles, boats, trailers or the exterior of any buildings.

The City will be releasing minimal amounts of raw water from its secondary water source. Should the City achieve sufficient conservation additional restrictions will be implemented as provided in Ordinance 2107. With sufficient conservation and rain the City said it can avoid additional restrictions.

If you have any questions, call City Hall at 620.879.2772.