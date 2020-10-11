Posted: Oct 11, 2020 9:25 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2020 9:34 AM

Tom Davis

A local author is debuting her first novel. We caught up with Julie Sneed Womack at the Buckin' Flamingo in Pawhuska, OK, over the weekend selling autographed copies of her book Tea With Isabel.

Julie Sneed Womack was born in Los Angeles and lived there for most of her life, but she is currently enjoying the adventure of having recently moved to the small town of Skiatook, Oklahoma. She a runner, enthusiastic member of Bachelor Nation, experimental cook, wife to a strapping Texan, and a mother to a daughter, son and cat.

Tea With Isabel is her first novel. She describes it as is a heartfelt story with loads of small-town charm that tests the durability of real-life love. It celebrates the power of female relationships, and with a whisper of mysticism, the poignancy of spending time with a loved one lost.

Tea With Isabel is availabe at amazon.com and where othe fine books are sold.