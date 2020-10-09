Posted: Oct 09, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: Oct 10, 2020 8:06 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will consider, discuss and possibly approve an agreement to work on private property in District Two of the County when they meet again.

From there the Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a property owner’s agreement to assist in the County Road Maintenance Program. Then, a report from the Washington County Election Board for the month of September will be considered.

An amended reconciliation report from the Washington County Court Clerk for the month of August, and a reconciliation report from the Court Clerk for the month of September will be considered and possibly approved as well. Lastly, the Washington County Commissioners may declare a 1967 Catepillar Bulldozer as surplus.

The Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13th in their meeting room located on the second floor of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.