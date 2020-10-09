Posted: Oct 09, 2020 9:51 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2020 9:51 AM

Garrett Giles

The Sunfest team will host its first ever fall event this month and they’re calling it BOOfest.

BOOfest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24th from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Sooner Park in Bartlesville. You can register now to participate in their Trunk of Treat activity. You can engage with the community while enjoying the fall holidays. Sunfest said BOOfest is perfect for non-profits, church groups, or small businesses looking to get the word out.

Interested individuals can view rules and sign up through the link here. You can also sign up on Facebook or call 785.435.9023.