Posted: Oct 07, 2020 7:46 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2020 7:53 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes has changed locations for its Fields of Faith event.

Fields of Faith will now be held at the Tower Center at Unity Square on Wednesday, Oct. 14th at 7:00 p.m. Anyone and everyone in Bartlesville, Dewey, Nowata, Ochelata and surrounding area are welcome to attend.