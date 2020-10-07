Posted: Oct 07, 2020 6:31 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2020 6:31 AM

Tom Davis

A Caney woman arrested late last week after hitting another woman on the head with a rock. Friday night at around 9:45pm officers with the Caney Police Department were dispatched to 801 N. Wood St. in reference to a domestic disturbance call. Upon officers arrival they found a female victim suffering from a head wound as a result of being hit in the head with a rock.

Officers arrested 58-year-old Michelle Robertson of Caney for aggravated battery. Police Chief Kevin Kitterman says Robertson was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she was booked for aggravated battery.