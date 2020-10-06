Posted: Oct 06, 2020 2:30 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2020 2:30 PM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville laid out its plan for future street renovations at Monday night’s city council meeting. The 2013 sales tax extension allows for $750k in the city’s budget to repair and maintain streets every year. City engineer Micah Siemers says they have a model which assesses what streets need work.

Mill and overlay work will be done on Guinn from Rolling Meadows to May, Kristen from Stonewall to Hill and Huntington from Braddock to End. Also, a new experimental material will be applied to parts of Tuxedo and Rogers. Siemers says Reclamite will be used to attempt to decrease deterioration.

Siemers went on to say the goal is to the monitor the wear of these two streets over time to see if it will be worth it to use reclamite on more streets in the future.