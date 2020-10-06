Posted: Oct 06, 2020 11:24 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2020 11:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department says it stands with the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police in regards to State Question 805.

The voters will be able to voice their opinion on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. The Bartlesville Police Department said it would like to echo the OACP that the State question does not protect the individual citizen, but gives credit to people who commit those crimes to say that there are no consequences to recommitting multiple crimes. If SQ 805 passes, the BPD said there would be a large increase in non-violent crimes such as vehicle burglaries and larcenies as well as other crimes. The BPD said State question will only limit the District Attorney’s office and their options for prosecution.

State Question 805 will be on the November 3rd ballot, asking citizens of the State of Oklahoma to vote to change the State Constitution by taking away the discretion of the prosecutor to enhance the sentencing due to prior convictions. The Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), representing chiefs across the state, opposes SQ 805.

The OACP said Chiefs of Police are sworn to protect and serve the citizens of Oklahoma that have been victims of crimes against them, and Police Chiefs across our state see the value in criminal justice reform that makes sense. They said that we should have the goal of leveling the playing field for all, but must also maintain accountability for those who seek to victimize our most vulnerable populations.

The OACP believes that SQ 805 actually does not do anything to protect our citizens from being victimized of crimes, but gives credit to people who commit those crimes to say that there are no consequences to recommitting multiple crimes. When the proponents of SQ 805 talk about non-violent offenses, take time to understand what is meant. The OACP asks that you please hear the warning from their membership that treating career criminals as first-time offenders will do nothing but embolden those who seek to take property and safety away from their hardworking and honest citizens. Their members do not profit by having people in jail, but they do see the effects of allowing people to reoffend without fear of serious penalties.

They are also very leery of yet another change to the State Constitution. The OACP said changes such as this takes away the ability of our duly elected representatives to make corrections and to minimize unintended consequences. If the proposition of SQ 805 is good and the will of the people, so be it; but OACP asks that you leave the option of mitigating damage to our criminal justice system if it is found to be a faulty concept after we have all had time to see the short and long-term effects.

OACP would like to let the citizens of the Great State of Oklahoma know that the Oklahoma Chiefs of Police do not Support SQ 805. Crime prevention tools are a great asset to all in law enforcement’s efforts to protect and serve the citizens and the victims of all crimes.