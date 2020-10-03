Posted: Oct 03, 2020 6:54 AMUpdated: Oct 03, 2020 6:56 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Pawhuska continued its winning ways with an eye-popping score on Friday night in a dominating blowout win over Fairland.

The Huskies won 92-0, after leading 80-0 at halftime of the lopsided contest.

At the half, Bryce Drummond threw for 289 yards on 15 of 20 passing for a total of seven touchdowns. Mason Gilkey had seven catches for 133 yards and four touchdowns. Dalton Heard had two punt returns for a touchdown.

Here is one of Drummond’s early score to Mason Gilkey as the game was getting out of hand.

Pawhuska is 5-0 overall, 2-0 in district play.

The Huskies next travel to Quapaw on Friday night in a game we will carry on Sports Talk 99.1 FM - KPGM and KPGMTV.com.