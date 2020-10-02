Posted: Oct 02, 2020 2:32 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2020 2:42 PM

The Dewey Fire Department is asking citizens in their service area to pay their Annual Dewey Rural Fire District membership dues.

Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox said they've lowered their annual fire dues from $200 to $100. He said if you live within their rural fire district outside of the city limits and have not received a notice such as the “red card” please message them through the Dewey Fire Facebook page or contact City Hall by calling 918.534.2272. They will make sure you receive a card (pictured below).

Dewey Fire's profits from their fire dues help them maintain and equip their department and any training they send their personnel to. As a Volunteer Fire Department, the DFD is paid per call and operate on a small yearly budget.

Chief Cox said in the past three years, their budget has rapidly declined. Specifically, with the COVID-19 virus, Chief Cox said they have not been able to hold any fundraisers. He said many Volunteer Fire Departments operate on a small budget and on what money they may raise from fundraisers.

Most of the area Fire Department budgets are depleted by upkeep and maintenance of the Fire Apparatuses and Stations as well personnel. The Dewey Fire Department is working on holding a small fundraiser this fall for their department. Chief Cox asks that you please be on the lookout for that.

In addition to the call for fire dues to be paid, Chief Cox said the Dewey Fire Department had a busy September. He said they ran 46 emergency calls for service. The DFD has ran a total of 379 calls in 2020.

Breaking the calls down for the month of September, Chief Cox said they responded to 38 medical calls, two fire alarm calls, one structure fire, four vehicle collisions, two vehicle fires and one grass fire in September.