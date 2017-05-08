Posted: Oct 02, 2020 9:57 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2020 9:57 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the fairgrounds for a regularly scheduled meeting this Monday to discuss a variety of items.

The commissioners will consider signing a resolution to approve an application to the State of Oklahoma 911 Management Authority for emergency medical dispatch grant. This would be for Nextgen 911 training.

There will be continued discussion on the possibility of making further amendments for those entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The commissioners will also consider approving a resolution to advertise six month bids for items such as tires, sand, road oil, paper and cleaning supplies, among others.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. and will take place in the Women’s Building for those interested in attending.