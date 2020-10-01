Posted: Oct 01, 2020 3:36 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2020 3:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Republican Party held its grand opening on Thursday afternoon in downtown Bartlesville. Many local dignitaries were on hand, including Wendi Stearman who is running for the seat of House District 11.

President of the Washington County Republican Party, Joe Beffer says things have been going well leading up to Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Washington County Republican Headquarters is located at the corner of Frank Phillips Blvd. and Cherokee Ave. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. They are also open from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday’s.