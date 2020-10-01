Posted: Oct 01, 2020 11:32 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2020 11:32 AM

Garrett Giles

At Bartlesville High School, it's School of Athens Day aka Bruin Pride or Nerd Day!

The parade will take place in the Student Parking Lot Thursday evening at 5:30. Homecoming royalty interviews continue on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday with attendant Kaitlin Littau and Devon Beck compliments of Reliable Electric Products.

It will be Virtual Day at BHS on Friday. The socially distant social gathering will take place on the football field from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Friday. Tickets and masks are required. Homecoming interviews will continue on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 at 5:25 with attendant Tony Morina and Rocky Shuman compliments of Arvest Bank.