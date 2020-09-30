Posted: Sep 30, 2020 1:48 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2020 1:48 PM

Garrett Giles

The Cow Thieves & Outlaws Reunion would've been held at Woolaroc last weekend, but COVID-19 interfered with the plans for the event this year.

Woolaroc CEO Bob Fraser said they missed all the delicious food, incredible art vendors,and dancing the night away with a spectacular fireworks show with 900 of thier closest friends. He said Woolaroc has hated the fact that they've had to cancel so many events like KidsFest, Camp Woolaroc Trail Rides, and Cow Thieves & Outlaws.

Fraser said Cow Thieves & Outlaws is Woolaroc's biggest fundraiser of the year and its one of the best parties in the area. He said the event will be bigger and better thant ever next year. In the meantime, Fraser said they wanted to do something special. He said they came up with an idea to auction off items such as signs that are a part of Woolaroc's rich history.

Fraser added that they're putting together a couple of special packages like a private dinner at Woolaroc, a day of fishing on the grounds, and a private tour of the mausoleum. He said this will give them the opportunity to raise funds for Cow Thieves and Woolaroc.

More information will be provided in the weeks to come.