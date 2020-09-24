Posted: Sep 24, 2020 12:27 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2020 12:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Homecoming week continues at Barnsdall High School, as it is “Panther Spirit Retro Style Day.” Interviews with Haley Tarwater and Brock Eckert can be heard on KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 at 5:26 p.m. this evening. These interviews are being brought to you by Kelley’s Trucks and More.

Tune in at the same time tomorrow night to hear from Ashley Johnson and Josh Weber.