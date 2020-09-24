Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Barnsdall Schools

Sep 24, 2020

Barnsdall Homecoming Interviews Continue on KWON

Ty Loftis

Homecoming week continues at Barnsdall High School, as it is “Panther Spirit Retro Style Day.” Interviews with Haley Tarwater and Brock Eckert can be heard on KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 at 5:26 p.m. this evening. These interviews are being brought to you by Kelley’s Trucks and More.

Tune in at the same time tomorrow night to hear from Ashley Johnson and Josh Weber.   


