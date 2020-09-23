Posted: Sep 23, 2020 4:57 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2020 4:59 PM

Garrett Giles

Ascension Medical Group St. John (AMG St. John) is now offering home visits for at-risk patients to make quality healthcare even more safe and accessible. Though AMG St. John is taking a number of precautions at their facilities, at-home healthcare may simply be more convenient for elderly or immunocompromised patients amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or don’t want to miss your annual exams, AMG St. John will send a provider directly to your home to provide you with personalized care and attention.

“Ascension Medical Group St. John is committed to providing accessible care for our patients in this difficult time. Whether you or your loved ones are experiencing a health issue, or don’t want to fall behind on prescriptions and exams, we are pleased to provide this option from the comfort of your own home” said Ramona Miller, COO and Dyad Leader, Ascension Medical Group St. John.

The following locations and providers are available for at-home visits:

AMG St. John Bartlesville, OK: Melissa Mayer, APRNCNP, (918) 338-3740)

AMG St. John Barnsdall, OK: Julie Wilson, PA, (918) 847-2558

AMG St. John Caney, KS: Patricia Horton, PA-C, (620) 879-2182

AMG St. John Coffeyville, KS: Carrie Strimple, APRNCNP, (620) 251-5400

AMG St. John Independence, KS: Jodi Oder, APRNCNP and Kathryn Cornell, APRNCNP, (620) 332-3280

If you believe you are a candidate for at-home care, call to schedule a visit today.