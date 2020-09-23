Posted: Sep 23, 2020 10:27 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2020 11:18 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,089 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Wednesday. No local deaths are being reported but eight deaths across the state are being listed in the report.

Washington County is listing 59 active cases, an increase of five since Tuesday. Osage County is reporting 77 active cases, a jump of two active cases. Nowata County is down to 14 active cases on Wednesday.

