Posted: Sep 22, 2020 1:34 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2020 1:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Assisted Living held its inaugural Stick Horse Rodeo last Friday with the parade taking place that afternoon.

Social distancing and masks were in place during the event at Bartlesville Assisted Living. A General Seating area was available so all family members could attend. Bartlesville Assisted Living reminded everyone to bring lawn chairs and join in the fun.

A food truck and refreshments were provided. Bartlesville Assisted Living loved seeing the family and friends that came out and joined them in the fun!