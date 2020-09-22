Posted: Sep 22, 2020 11:55 AMUpdated: Sep 22, 2020 12:07 PM

Garrett Giles

The State of Oklahoma is introducing the Future Caucus on Tuesday.

House District 10 Representative Judd Strom said it is a bipartisan, bicameral caucus.

During the Green Country Republican Women's Club Luncheon at the Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville last Friday, Rep. Strom said he would be the Republican Chairman for the caucus from the House. He said this will give some legislators the opportunity this caucus to sit back and "grow trees," meaning they are going to look at what is best for the State of Oklahoma long-term.

Rep. Strom said one thing that he has stood up for and wants to be a part of is border-to-border connectivity. Rep. Strom said border-to-border connectivity increases businesses and the economy while giving people in geographically isolated areas the opportunity for education, commerce, business, and healthcare / telehealth. He said Oklahoma is a hub in the middle of the United States, so there is no reason why the state cannot connect to the rest of the world and be a power house.

The Future Caucus, Rep. Strom said, is a project for legislators that are 45 and under.