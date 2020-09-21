Posted: Sep 21, 2020 2:15 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 2:57 PM

Work on the Green Lake Bridge Project on County Road 4000 in District Three of Washington County took a big step last week.

Three beams were set last Tuesday. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the beams are 110-feet long, and seven feet tall. He added that each beam weighs 55,000 pounds.

Commissioner Dunlap said two cranes were used to install the beams for the Green Lake Bridge Project. He also gave a looked ahead to the next steps for the project during the Washington County Commissioners' meeting on Monday.

The deck should be ready to be poured during the first week of October. Commissioner Dunlap said they are going to do the wing walls first. He said they have the prep work in between.

In past meetings, Commissioner Dunlap said very few people will ever see the Green Lake Bridge project as it sits along the far southeast portion of Washington County. He said the bridge is two miles north of the Tulsa County line and one mile east of the Rogers County line on County Road 4000.

The Green Lake Bridge spans approximately 110-feet over a big body of water. The estimated cost for that project is around $1-million.