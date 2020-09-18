Posted: Sep 18, 2020 10:36 AMUpdated: Sep 18, 2020 10:39 AM

Tom Davis

Paul Stuart is seeking a second term as Bartlesville's Ward 2 City Councilor.

Appearing with his wife, Lyndsey, in COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Stuart says he wants to continue his work on the Bartlesville City Council to further his original goals: maintain the infrastructure and city services; build ammenities that will attract people into Bartlesville; and to support business overall and economic developement.

Stuart's wife, Lyndsey, makes a compelling argument for her husband's second run saying she is so proud of the the work ethic Paul shows his children because they get to watch their dad work with people from all walks of life adding that "Paul works with everybody."

Bartlesville's municipal elections are slated for Tuesday, November 3rd.