Posted: Sep 15, 2020 10:17 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2020 10:17 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners agreed to approve the fiscal year 2020-21 budget at a continued meeting on Tuesday morning. The commissioners continued a discussion pertaining to salary of the emergency management director.

The budget recommendation called for roughly $12,000 in salary for the position. District two commissioner Doug Sonenberg says the position has never been paid and hasn’t always been done by a county employee. Sonenberg claims that he is support of paying the salary though.

County clerk Kay Spurgeon and the commissioners discussed the stipulations of making this a paid position. If the emergency manager surpasses 30 hours per week they would become eligible for all benefits. This would need to be reflected in the budget for that department. Chairman Burke LaRue says making this a paid position will be worth it.

Laurie Summers has occupied the emergency management director position since April 2019. Summers has mentioned previously that to apply for grants on the county’s behalf she needs to have an actual contract.