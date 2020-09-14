Posted: Sep 14, 2020 2:24 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 4:12 PM

Max Gross

A 67-year-old man was arrested on a felony charge of lewd conduct against a child under the age of 16. Roy Clarkson faced the charge stemming from an allegation from 2017. He appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse after posting a $50,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, a 16-year-old girl reported the incident to Bartlesville Police. She alleges that in 2017 while at Clarkson’s residence she was laying on the couch and Clarkson came up and touched her legs and buttocks. She said the contact was above her clothing.

During an interview with police, Clarkson admitted he did it but was unsure what compelled him to do so. Clarkson also said he exchanged a letter with the victim saying what he did was wrong. A no contact order is a provision of Clarkson’s bond. He is due back in court on October 9.