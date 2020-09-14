Posted: Sep 14, 2020 10:26 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved a memorandum of agreement with the Cherokee Nation on Monday morning.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said they generally sign the agreement with the Cherokee Nation annually. He said it regards tribal transportation facilities.

The Cherokee Nation remapped in 2020. Commissioner Antle said health data was provided the Cherokee Nation that allowed them to get a more accurate count for road usage purposes.

That included several more miles in District One of Washington County. Commissioner Antle said that balanced out the three districts in the County in his mind.

This agreement between the Washington County Board of Commissioners and the Cherokee Nation will last from Thursday, Oct. 1st through Thursday, Sept. 30th, 2021.