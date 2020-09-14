Posted: Sep 14, 2020 6:25 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 6:26 AM

Tom Davis

It is a big loss for our Coffeyville, KS radio family. Long time KGGF Radio personality and Program Director, Bill Miller passed away on Saturday. Miller worked two stints at KGGF from 1955 to 1958 and from 1968 to 1981. He was especially known to listeners in southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma for creating a cast of popular characters including the iconic “Jasper P. Jones.”

Miller was also active in the Kansas Association of Broadcasters serving two terms on The Board of Directors including one as the secretary-treasurer. As chairman of the KAB Sports Committee he instigated a working relationship with the Kansas State High School Activities Association. Miller was presented with the KAB’s Distinguished Service Award in 1998.

After his time at KGGF Miller hosted the syndicated radio program ”Wax Works” which later became the Bill Miller Show which was heard on 114 stations in 30 states--including 100.1 KYFM

Arrangements are pending with the Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home in Olathe.