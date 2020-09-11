Posted: Sep 11, 2020 1:22 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2020 1:22 PM

Ty Loftis

A cool front moved into the tri-county area earlier this week and it has yet to leave the area. That cool weather has brought with it upwards of three, if not four inches of rain across parts of the area. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said that is the last thing an already saturated ground needed.

Roberts went on to say that this cooler weather could put an end to tourism for the year across parts of Osage County.

The tri-county tech interactive radar shows that the rain appears to be moving out, but the cool temperatures seem to be sticking around.