Posted: Sep 11, 2020 12:40 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2020 12:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Free Fair won't have funnel cakes or caramel apples for sale, but you can find a spaghetti dinner for your eating pleasure on Friday night and Indian Tacos along with food trucks throughout the day on Saturday. Free Fair Chairwoman Shannon Adcock, who was helping with the cooking on Friday, says the $10 meal goes for a good cause this evening.

The Washington County Free Fair is taking place at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey, which is just across from the high school.