Posted: Sep 11, 2020 10:23 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2020 10:26 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There were 942 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma in Friday's update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There were an additional 13 deaths reported statewide, with none locally.

Despite a trend in lower numbers more recently, both Osage and Washington Counties are now in the Orange, or Moderate Zone, in the latest COVID-19 Alert Map, which was also released on Friday. Nowata County also remained in the Orange.

There are 97 active cases in Washington County, a number which has decreased since early this week. Osage County reports 73 active cases, which is also on the decline. Nowata County reports 22 active cases, which has mostly stayed flat this week.