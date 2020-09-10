Posted: Sep 10, 2020 11:33 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2020 12:35 PM

Garrett Giles

At Nowata High School, it's "Country vs Country Club" Day!

Homecoming royalty interviews continue on Real Country KRIG 104.9 at 5:17 p.m. on Thursday with Jaylie West and Gage Beck, compliments of: Totah Communications, Totel CSI, Bartnet IP and LPL Painting.

Friday is "Spirit Day" at Nowata High School. Go all out in your maroon and white! Homecoming royalty interivews will conclude on KRIG 104.9 at 5:17 p.m. on Friday with Allison Dunlap, Gracey Carley and Broden Monroe compliments of Totah Communications, Totel CSI, and Bartnet IP.

Kickoff for the Nowata football game will take place at 7:00 p.m. Coronation will take place during halftime.