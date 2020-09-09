Posted: Sep 09, 2020 3:45 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2020 3:45 PM

Tom Davis

The Rock Food Drive is going on through September 25 and you are encouraged to donate to the cause.

Seth Vernon with On the Rock Ministries recently appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to let us know about the food drive for those who are struggling through this COVID-19 period and to gently makean appeal for your support.

On the Rock Ministries asks you to consider donating food to help the community with drop off times from 10am-5pm, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays, at 309 W. Hensley.

For more information, visit Ontherockministries.com or on Facebook.