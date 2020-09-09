Posted: Sep 09, 2020 1:27 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2020 1:30 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey and the City of Caney in Kansas are still working through a trade of fire trucks that was made in March.

In their meeting earlier in the year, the Dewey City Council approved a resolution to surplus Dewey Fire’s 1993 GMC truck. The Council approved to trade the vehicle for a 1990 Harsco Cargo truck (pictured). This is a 5-ton, 6-by-6 vehicle Dewey Fire had been interested in from the City of Caney since November.

This week, Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said they are working to get a title for the truck they acquired in the trade. He said the truck the City of Dewey acquired is a military truck, and they do not come with a title.

The City of Dewey needs an original letter from the Kansas Forestry Department to the City of Caney so they can get a title for the truck. Trease said they cannot insure the vehicle yet. With the letter, Trease said they can get a title for the truck. The truck has been in possession of the Dewey Fire Department the entire time. The City of Caney's mayor and administrative staff are working with the City of Dewey to resolve the situation.