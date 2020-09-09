Posted: Sep 09, 2020 12:35 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2020 12:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Free Fair was supposed to take place this weekend and the National Indian Taco Championships were scheduled to take place in early October. There are still plenty of events taking place in Pawhuska, though. Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash talks about an event that will be coming back to Pawhuska during the last weekend of September.

Local businesses are free to set up as a vendor at that event as well. Nash also said the Women's Ranch Rodeo Association will be bringing their event to Pawhuska because their current location is unable to host the event because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Nash recently attended a social event at the governor's mansion with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and other dignitaries.