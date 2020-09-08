News
Nowata Public Schools
Posted: Sep 08, 2020 12:06 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 12:06 PM
Nowata Homecoming Interviews to Air on KRIG 104.9
Garrett Giles
At Nowata High School, it's Decade Day!
Freshman dress in the 60s, Sophomores in the 70s, Juniors in the 80s, and Seniors in the 90s. Homecoming royalty interviews continue on KRIG 104.9 at 5:17 p.m. on Tuesday with Sara Klein and Riley Ammerman, compliments of:
- Regent Bank
- Totah Communications
- Totel CSI
- Bartnet IP
Wednesday is "Twinsday" at Nowata High School. KRIG 104.9 will play homecoming interviews at 5:17 p.m. with Alisseondra Mathis and Emmett Sells compliments of Wise Bean Coffee Company in Nowata, Totah Communications, Totel CSI, and Bartnet IP.
