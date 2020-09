Posted: Sep 08, 2020 9:57 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

Running for Bartlesville City Council Ward 2 has been on his mind for a while.

Jason Herr appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to ask for your vote on Tuesday, November 3, for the Bartlesville City Council.

Herr says he's been a passionate behind-the-scenes advocate of Bartlesville for over 15 years and that his education from Oklahoma Christian University in accounting and his strong work ethic has allowed him to hold positions at ConocoPhillips, Jane Phillips Medical Center, and now as Executive Advisor to Growing Healthy Homes and its Bartlesville owners.

Herr is active in the community with the Downtown Kiwanis, Daybreak Rotary, and the Bartlesville Choral Society before starting a family with his wife of 11 years, Sara. They have four children, Keagan 10 yrs old, Klara 6 yrs old, and the twins, Liam and Levi 5 months old.

Herr says his family is why he seeking a seat on the city council to help continue Bartlesville’s legacy of being a great place to live for our families. Herr says he is passionate about making sure Bartlesville is safe and will support fire and police resources.

WATCH JASON HERR ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Herr understand that being pro-business is the backbone of a thriving community. He says his background has allowed him to see firsthand how great employers can provide opportunities for Bartians to enjoy the American dream.