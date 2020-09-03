Posted: Sep 06, 2020 12:01 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2020 12:01 PM

Tom Davis

Pawhuska police last week took into custody three juveniles in connection with an incident that reportedly involved gunshots being fired.

Interim Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy said in published reports onThursday three juveniles came to Pawhuska in a stolen car and were "caught in a house by a construction worker." The juveniles ran from the worker, the worker followed them, and the juveniles began shooting at the worker, Hennesy said.

According to reports, Hennessy said the juveniles jumped out of a moving vehicle and hid from law officers. Two Pawhuska police officers found the juveniles under a trailer in an area to which the officers were led by an Osage Nation law enforcement dog.

This story will be updated