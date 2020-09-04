Posted: Sep 04, 2020 3:55 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2020 3:57 PM

Tom Davis

Bring your blankets or lawn chairs, clip boards or tiny tables to enjoy a night of bingo as the Journey Home presents Bingo on the Green!

Bring you cash to this special event Saturday, September 12th at the Tower Center at Unity Square and have some fun raising awareness and raising some much needed funds for The Journey Home.

The mini's from 5pm-6pm $1 dollar each game, 50/50 split. We will also have a black out game after regular bingo for $5.00, winner will receive 1 night stay at Price Tower, $25.00 gift certificate to Copper, and $200.00 cash!

Don't want to sit on the lawn? Enjoy your AC while listening to the broadcast from Community Center Parking lot and play along as Bartlesville Radio provides a special radio channel for you to access and hear all the action.

Limited tickets are available to purchase!

You will not receive a ticket to this event. Once you have purchased your packet online at we will have your reservation. Once you get there make sure you allow yourself enough time to park and come to the check in tables to get your packet you have reserved! If you are a vehicle packets we will give your packets to you as you drive in!

Bring your own daubers if you have them (we do have some if you don't).

Plaza at Price Tower will have a special bingo menu for our event. We will also have food trucks available!

Social distancing is a must, we want this to be fun and safe event for everyone!

Please wear your mask while finding your space. Once you are in your area your mask may be removed if you would like.

Rain reschedule date will be September 25, if rain occurs on this date the event is cancelled and your ticket purchase will be a donation.

The Journey Home's purpose is to provide a “home” for individuals with 30 days or less life expectancy who have limited financial and caregiver resources. The patient’s hospice team will provide physical, spiritual, emotional, and medical support. We will provide a room and a qualified team of trained staff and volunteers at no cost.

The Journey Home is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization, and all donations are tax deductible.