Posted: Sep 04, 2020 1:47 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2020 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Thursday evening and is being charged with committing the crime of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.

Police officers were on duty Thursday evening when they responded to the 900 Block of Shawnee Ave. in reference to what was believed to be a domestic disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the defendant, Ricky Standridge and the victim.

According to a court affidavit, the victim stated that the two got into an altercation inside of a vehicle, at which time she was struck by a silver bowl. Officers observed that her forearm was beginning to swell and bruise. They also observed the victim’s shirt collar was stretched and torn. The victim went on to say that their child was also in the vehicle with them when the altercation took place.

The court affidavit goes on to say that a witness observed Standridge attempting to pull the victim out of the rear driver’s side vehicle. The witness stated that she observed the defendant grab the victim by the neck and legs.

Standridge’s bond was set at $30,000 on the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim or the witness in this case. He is due back in court next Friday.