Posted: Sep 04, 2020 12:25 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2020 2:12 PM

Max Gross

The Tower Green Design Committee has a scheduled meeting for Wednesday, September 9. The committee will discuss the art feature, “Native Color at Unity Square.” A final site plan for the installation of the art work will considered.

The committee will also look to set the next meeting. The meeting will be held at City Hall on September 9 at 11 a.m.

The Tower Center at Unity Square has been open to the public since May and has hosted several concerts and events already. Additions to green space after its opening have been previously discussed.