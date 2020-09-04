News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 04, 2020 12:22 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2020 1:21 PM
Miles for Mammograms 5K Going Virtual
Max Gross
The Miles for Mammograms 5k has gone virtual this year. The 2020 Miles for Mammograms race funds free mammogram coupons for uninsured patients in our community. Patients receive a breast exam at the Family HealthCare Clinic and if eligible, the patient will receive a free coupon for mammogram and radiological services. Each coupon is worth between $350-$1300 but patients never receive a bill.
The event opens on September 26 and participants have until October 4 to complete the race. You can sign up for the event at MilesForMammograms.com. Registration cost is $30 for adults and $20 for youth. T-shirt pickup will be September 24 at the FHC parking lot.
