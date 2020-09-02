Posted: Sep 02, 2020 10:22 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2020 10:22 AM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,500 contribution to St. John Catholic School for the purchase of Chromebooks and a charging cart.

Arvest local bank president Kim Adams and Arvest marketing manager Stevie Williams presented the check to St. John Catholic School principal Cristel Miller and director of development Elizabeth Thrash.

“We are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to aid St. John School with its advancements in technology by ensuring students have access to Chromebooks,” said Adams.

The funds from the donation will be used to provide opportunities for students in 4th through 8th grades to have access to Chromebooks and to participate in STEM activities, implement virtual presentation skills and utilize during periodic distance learning as needed.

“We are so very grateful that the Arvest Foundation recognizes our need during this time and was willing to make a donation that will benefit our students for years to come,” stated Miller.

St. John Catholic School has been providing faith-based quality education in Bartlesville since it was founded in 1912. The school offers a traditional academic curriculum designed to challenge each student. With students from three years old to eighth grade, the school has an emphasis on literacy, critical thinking and problem solving.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.